Matilda J. “Teedie” Smith, 77, of Derry passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at her home after a valiant fight.
She was born Sept. 21, 1943, in Derry, a daughter of the late Patrick “Patsy” and Marie Kathryn Johnston DeMalta.
Teedie was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church of Derry. She was a strong, down to earth lady who was a loving and loyal wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She spent her entire life at her home in Derry that she fondly called the Ponderosa.
Surviving are her loving husband of 58 years, Daniel P. Smith Sr.; her sons, Patrick S. Smith (Cindy) of Portland, Oregon, Daniel P. Smith Jr. (Carol) of Finlay Township and Scott D. Smith of Latrobe; her sisters, Kathryn Ann “Cass” Neal (Bill) of Indiana, Carolyn “Peppy” Weatherton (Dale) of Latrobe and Donna Latta of Derry; five grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
As per Teedie’s exact wishes, everything will be private for family.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.