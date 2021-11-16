Mason Hughes, 24, of Derry passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
He was born May 20, 1997, in Latrobe, a son of Melissa Hughes and the late John Hughes.
Mason was employed at Pepsi Co. He was known for his giant heart, motorcycles and love of his family.
Mason will be sadly missed and never forgotten by his wife, Breanna Hughes; his mother, Melissa Hughes, and mother-in-law, Tina Nicely. He is also survived by grandparents Judy McCoy and Robert Hyatt; many aunts and uncles who loved him dearly, Mark Hughes (Heidi), Amy Hughes and Ryan Simmonds, Kim Hughes, Ron Hughes, Melinda Thomas and Craig Lupyan, and Robert Hyatt (David); brother and sisters-in-law, Dwain Nicely, Shawn Nicely (Marissa), Rachelynn Nicely, Gracie Nicely and Mckenna Nicely; his dogs, Bow and Gilbert; his nieces and nephews whom he adored, Brekon and Brooks Nicely, Jaquelyn Nicely and Grayson Nicely, and several close friends and family.
Family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
A service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomes.com
