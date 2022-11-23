MaryJane Lantzy Newhouse, 67, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after fighting her battle with breast cancer.
Born Feb. 25, 1955, in Indiana, MaryJane was a daughter of the late Ralph E. and Harriet A. (Findley) Lantzy.
MaryJane was the beloved wife of Edwin T. Newhouse Sr. for 49 years; the couple was wed June 9, 1973. She was a 1973 graduate of Blairsville High School. MaryJane was affectionately known as the “Pastry Lady” for her many years baking at Market Street Pastries in Blairsville.
In her free time, MaryJane loved to bake, play cards and do crossword puzzles, and fiercely loved “Jeopardy.” She also loved to knit, crochet, and make quilts for friends and family. MaryJane’s favorite holidays were Halloween and Christmas. During the pandemic, she made more than 150 masks for people in need. Her greatest love was to be present in her family’s life and faithfully attended any and all functions that her grandchildren were a part of.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 49 years, Edwin Sr.; three children, Edwin (Tonya) Newhouse Jr., Kimberly (James) Steffey and Terra (Scott) Cole; six grandchildren, Jessica (Tyler) Piper, Emilee Steffey, Austin Cole, Alex Cole, Kaydence Newhouse and Mackenzie Newhouse; four brothers, Ralph “June” Lantzy, Frances (Denise) Lantzy, Ken Lantzy and Dave Lantzy; two sisters, Gloria (Tom) Dobson and Beatrice (Scott) Kaufman, and a brother-in-law, Jim Groft.
MaryJane was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Robert Lantzy, William Lantzy and Richard Lantzy; a sister, Patricia Groft, and nephew, Randy Lantzy.
Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, with Pastor Kevin Giddings officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the Latrobe Area Hospice for the care they gave to MaryJane and especially her nurse, Ashley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.