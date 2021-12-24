Mary Theresa Matuszky Nemcheck, 91, of Baggaley passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Westmoreland Manor.
Born Oct. 27, 1930, in Baggaley, she was a daughter of the late John Kasimir Matuszky and Mary Stranko Matuszky.
Mary was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. She enjoyed traveling, trips to casinos, and being around people, especially her grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael J. Nemcheck Sr.; seven brothers, Joseph, Wallace (Elizabeth), John (Pauline), Stephen (Carol), Frank, Anthony (Helen) and Robert “Mike Matuszky, and two sisters, Pauline Nemcheck (Stanley) and Ann Hawanchak (James).
Mary is survived by her son, Michael J. Nemcheck Jr. and his wife, Kim, of Latrobe; sister Rose Kosiba and her husband, Donald, of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Christopher Nemcheck and his wife, Julie, and Chase Nemcheck and his wife, Hannah; two great-grandchildren, Audrey and Vivian; a sister-in-law, Sharon Matuszky of Latrobe, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Westmoreland Manor and Heartland Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday in Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented