Mary T. Moran Sambolich, 90, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Gables Manor, Latrobe.
Born July 20, 1930, in Jeannette, she was a daughter of the late John and Sophia (Wahl) Moran.
Prior to her retirement, she had been employed at Davis’ Supermarket, Greensburg. Mary loved life, whether it was planning parties, skiing or traveling. She also loved kids, especially spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Sambolich; daughter, Judith Schollaert (and her husband, Mark); two sisters, Mabel Watkoski Karper and Helen Wright Carosella, and five brothers, Robert, Patrick, John, Edward and Bernard Moran.
Mary is survived by her son, Rudy Sambolich and his wife, Kathy, of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Tracy Struble and her husband, Jay, and Shawn Sambolich and his wife, Elaine; four great-grandchildren, Joshua and his wife, Taylor, Johnny, Jayden and Brody; two great-great-grandsons, Nolan and Carson, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Gables Manor and Caring Hospice for all of their compassionate care.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
