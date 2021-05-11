Mary T. (Kropilak) Tandarich, 104, of Whitney passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at her home.
Mary was born on Jan. 30, 1917, in Baggaley, the daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth (Cervenak) Kropilak.
During Mary’s childhood, the family moved to Whitney. In July 1948, Mary married Frank Tandarich, also a resident of Whitney. They were happily married until Frank passed away in October 2012.
Mary was a lifelong member of St. Cecilia Church, Whitney, and the St. Cecilia Rosary Altar Society.
Mary enjoyed watching all of the Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Pirates, with her family. Mary truly loved when her nieces and nephews brought their grandchildren for a visit. She always had a special treat for them.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband Frank; five sisters, Ann Voytek, Elizabeth Gielas, Sophie Hamilton, Helen Onderko and Josephine Kropilak, and one brother, Joseph Kropilak.
Mary is survived by three sons, Fran Tandarich and his wife, Charon, of Latrobe, Terry Tandarich of Greensburg and Regis Tandarich of Greensburg. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Mary’s loving caregivers at Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, but especially to Chrissy and Jen.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the St. Cecilia Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday in St. Cecilia Church, Whitney, with the Rev. James Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Please be prepared to adhere to all medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, while visiting the funeral home and attending Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the St. Cecilia Church Maintenance Fund, 220 St. Cecilia Road, P.O. Box 80, Whitney, PA 15693.
To sign our online guest book, send condolences or to view detailed obituary and funeral home information, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
