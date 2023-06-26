Mary Semach, 91, of Ligonier passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, in the Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
She was born July 31, 1931, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Chermak) Semach.
Mary was a longtime member of Pioneer Presbyterian Church in Ligonier and lived her life with a strong Christian faith. She was a retired high school teacher, having taught for the Ligonier and Keystone Oaks school districts.
She enjoyed looking out at the scenery of the Ligonier Valley, dogs, and she loved her family.
Mary is survived by her nephews Paul Semach, John Allen Semach, Jeffrey Paul Semach, Tim Semach and Terry Semach, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her two brothers, John and Louis Paul Semach, and nephew Tom Semach.
Family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, in Pioneer Presbyterian Church, 240 W. Main St., Ligonier, with a funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev David R. Kenyon officiating.
Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
McCabe Funeral Home, Ligonier, is entrusted with arrangements. www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
