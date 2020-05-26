Mary S. Puskar, 90, of Latrobe died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Monticello Health Care in Monticello, Indiana.
Born Aug. 28, 1929, in Lycippus, she was the daughter of the late Metro Shultz and Ann Homko Shultz.
In her younger years, she worked at Reed’s and the BonTon Department Stores. Later she was a hairdresser for St. Anne’s Nursing Home. She and her husband, Paul lived in Florida for many years. She spent much of her time tending to her flowers and lawn.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Paul Puskar; her brothers, Michael, Andrew, Metro, John, William, Peter, and a sister, Helen Aultman.
Mary is survived by two son, Dennis (Peggy) of Latrobe and Barry (Pam) of Lafayette; four grandchildren, Shannon (Terry) Hantz, Jennifer (Chris) Brennan, Tabitha (and fiancé, Jim) Puskar and Brian (Carrie) Puskar; 11 great-grandchildren, Lexis, Marli, Jack, Skylar, Arabella, Killian, Devon, Tommy, Brendan, Declan and Cassidy.
Interment at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, will be private due to the coronavirus.
Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www. soller-baker.com
Commented