Mary Rose Slivoskey, 97, was called to be with the Lord, her Savior, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Part of the “Greatest Generation,” Mary Rose was born Aug. 18, 1924, to Mary (Strnisa) and Midas Rullo in Latrobe.
After graduating from high school, Mary Rose was employed at Kennametal to support the World War II effort.
Mary Rose married John J. Slivoskey on April 26, 1945. They were married 72 years before John’s passing. She was a loving wife and caring mother who was committed to her children’s development and growth as individuals. She had the most challenging job of being a stay-at-home mom for almost 75 years.
Mary Rose’s interests included watching the Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers, as well as cooking, bird-watching and reading the Tribune-Review daily. She treasured the holidays, especially Christmas and Easter. She loved to decorate her house for her family. For her entertainment, she visited casinos and liked doing scratch-offs. She should always be remembered for her laughter, warmth, generosity, authenticity and welcoming nature.
Mary Rose is survived by three children, Richard (Rob) of Alexandria, Virginia, David (Meg) of Fresno, California, and Lisa Vogus (Dan) of Oil City; her grandchildren, Eric (Estalita) of Ellendale, North Dakota, Elliot (Kim) of Seattle, Washington, and John David of Oil City; four great-grand-children, Kamryn, Kodie, Kaylin and Lily; her brother Dan Rullo (Martha) of Latrobe; her sister Linda Bash of Latrobe, and a sister-in-law, Barbara Rullo of Latrobe.
Mary Rose was predeceased by her son John Edward; her brother Mundo Rullo, and her sisters Dolores Blanyer and Ethel Furrer.
The family would like to especially thank Bonita and Mike Sisak and family of Latrobe for their many years of support and help. Furthermore, the family offers their gratitude to Excela Health Hospice staff for their compassion.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, followed by a committal service at St. Vincent Cemetery Mausoleum. There will be no public visitations.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Mary Rose to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101, or online at stjude.org/donate today.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
