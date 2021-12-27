Mary Minta Jane Kennedy Bearer, 92, of Rector passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg.
She was born Dec. 23, 1929, in Rector, a daughter of the late Edward A. and Myrtle (Shaulis) Kennedy.
Mary was a member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church of Ligonier and had also been active in Rector United Methodist Church. She had started the Golden Agers Club in Ligonier and was a former co-owner of Bearer’s Mobil Station in Ligonier. She was an avid hunter and water skier who also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and painting. For many years she was active in the Ligonier Mountie Boosters Club. Often referred to as “MaMa Bear,” she always had room for another one at the dinner table.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Bearer; a daughter, Brenda Funk; a son, Edward Bearer; a sister, Myrtle Carns, and two brothers, Wilbert “Bud” and Ray Kennedy.
She is survived by six children, John Bearer (Susan) of Camp Hill, Ruth Burnett (Doug) of Mooresville, North Carolina, Vincent Bearer (Linda) of Acme, Mary Woessner (Ray) of Bentleyville, Robert Bearer (Paula) of Ligonier and Peggy Knupp (Tim) of Rector; a daughter-in-law, Diane Bearer of Port Richey, Florida; a sister, Edith Leggett of Port Charlotte, Florida; 18 grandchildren, Becky, Scott, Mary B., BJ, Chrissy, Faith, Kandas, Michael, Alex, Bridget, Julie, Rachel, Christopher, Karissa, Justin, Clint, Rusty and Katie, and multiple great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Trinity Church, Ligonier, with the Rev. Anthony J. Carbone as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Snowball Cemetery, Cook Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rector United Methodist Church, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Holy Trinity Bereavement Fund.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented