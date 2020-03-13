Mary Brinzey Metarko, 100, of Latrobe was peacefully and joyfully reunited with her Lord Jesus on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.
Born Sept. 27, 1919, in Gallitzin, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Marie (Fetsik) Brinzey.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John, who died Oct. 19, 1977; sisters Helen Filus, Katherine Krishock and Ann Toncler; brothers, Edward Brinzey and Michael Brinzey; sisters-in-law, Anne Safian, Verna Metarko and JoAnn Brinzey; brothers-in-law, Joseph Toncler, Frank Filus, Stanley Beers, Peter Metarko, Andrew Metarko and Egon Safian; daughter-in-law Marcy Metarko, and sons-in-law Charles Welsh and Chris Seymour.
In addition to her sister Margaret Beers, Mary is survived by four children, Patricia McKaig (John) of Glastonbury, Connecticut, Joan Welsh-Seymour of Westernport, Maryland, John Metarko of Latrobe and Thomas Metarko (Leslie) of Cranberry Township. She had eight grandchildren, John Patrick McKaig, Lynn McKaig Barry (Greg), Johnette Metarko-Maus (Lona), Charlene Welsh/Jeremy Stafford, Matthew Metarko (Lauren), Charlie Welsh, Andrew Metarko and Sarah Metarko Corona (Marco), and seven great-grandchildren, Kelly McKaig, Daniella and Benjamin Barry, Lindsey and Colin Stafford and Brady and Jake Metarko.
Mary was a loving, kind, unselfish and strong-willed person who always put her family and others before herself. She had a zest for life and deep appreciation for God’s gifts in spite of losing her father during the Great Depression at 13 years old, the second oldest of seven children. She was a teenage Red Cross volunteer, avid gardener, loved dancing (especially the polka), baking for family and friends, worked for years on the board of elections and was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Bradenville. Strong and independent, she lived alone in her Latrobe home 40 years after her husband, John, passed away in 1977 and was a solid rock for the family to stay together and gather around.
Family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Parastas service will be held from 4 to 4:15 p.m. in the funeral home followed immediately by the viewing.
Panachida service will be held 10:15 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in the funeral home.
Divine Liturgy will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 112 St. Mary’s Way, Bradenville.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
