Mary Martha Ridilla Urchek, of Gray Station Road, Blairsville, went to be with the Lord in blessed peace on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
She was born on Sunday, Feb. 22, 1931, with the help of midwife, Minny Hacker, for the sum of $5. The family well had been dry since fall, and it surprised everyone when Minny drew water from it for the birth. Mary was the daughter of Peter and Mary Kopscak Ridilla, and granddaughter of Peter and Mary Fallat Ridilla. Mary spied Pete Urchek across the room at a local dance, they fell in love, married, became the next “Pete & Mary” and the proud parents of sons, Petey and Dave.
From a young age growing up on Ridilla’s Nursery near Youngstown, Mary was an avid gardener growing countless flowers, vegetables and fruits, and canned and preserved the bounty. She dried long braids of onions, made gallons of wine, milked cows, farmed, crocheted beautiful afghans, baked breads and pies, and was a friend and neighbor to all. She enjoyed long Sunday drives and her church family. Mary was Carpatho Russian, a devout Orthodox Christian and loved her church, St. Stephen’s, which she helped found in 1963.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Urchek; parents, and five brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her older brother, Andrew Ridilla (Barb Rullo) of Latrobe; son, Petey and wife, Rebecca, (grandchildren, Charlie and Anastasia), son, David and wife, Susan (grandchildren, Jill (Jim) Devlin, Caleb Snyder, Jenna Snyder and great-grandchildren, Alex, Alison and Liam); sister-in-law, Jane Urchek, and numerous nieces and nephews and dozens of cousins. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Special thanks to Dr. Scherer and all of Mary’s caregivers.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a Panachida service will be conducted 6 p.m.
The Divine Liturgy will be in St. Stephen’s Orthodox Church, Latrobe, 10 a.m. Saturday. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in the Washington Cemetery, Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Stephen’s Orthodox Church, 1520 Susan Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650.
