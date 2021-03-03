Mary Martha Miller, 78, of Ligonier died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at her home.
She was born Oct. 1, 1942, in Hundred, West Virginia, a daughter of the late James Herbert and Freda Bittinger Burns.
Mary was a member of the Ligonier Church of Christ. She loved God, her church, her family, traveling and playing cards.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey J. “Jim” Miller.
She is survived by her loving children, Nick E. Miller of Ligonier, Neita Ohler (Richard) of Somerset, Matthew J. Miller (Jennifer) of Thompson Station, Tennessee, and Timothy J. Miller (Dianne) of Franklin, Tennessee; a sister, Rose Duncan of Brick, New Jersey, and a half-sister, Hope Garland of Derry; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, where her service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday with her pastor Jeff Berkey officiating.
Private interment will be made in Fort Palmer Cemetery, Fairfield Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jim and Mary Miller Endowed Scholarship, Freed-Hardeman University, 158 E. Main St., Henderson, TN 38340.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.