Mary Martha (Loncharich) Susa, 96, of Middle River, Maryland, formerly of Greensburg, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, peacefully at her home.
She was born on Jan. 6, 1925, in Marguerite, the daughter of the late Sanko and Mary (Novotny) Loncharich.
She was formerly employed by the Westmoreland County Courthouse.
She is a member of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Middle River, Maryland, and a former member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Unity Township.
Mary was a member of the Rosary Altar Society at St. Vincent Basilica in Unity Township.
For 20 years, she volunteered at the St. Vincent DePaul Society thrift store in Latrobe and at the annual St. Vincent Parish Festival prior to moving to Maryland to live with her daughter.
Beside her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Kevin Susa; her husband, Michael Francis Susa; one sister, Ann Kusiolek, and five brothers, Philip, Frank, Anthony, Vincent and Louis Loncharich.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle and her husband, Ken Barrick, of Middle River, Maryland; one brother, Paul Loncharich of Latrobe, and one sister, Marge (Loncharich) Moffat of Ligonier, in addition to many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held 1 p.m. Monday in the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum at St. Vincent Cemetery, where interment will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to St. Vincent DePaul Society, 1215 Jefferson St., Latrobe PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
