Mary Margaret Sesak, 74, of Asheville, North Carolina, a former art director for the Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland, Maine, and a former manager of the Pittsburgh Playhouse, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, following a brief illness.
Daughter of the late John and Margaret (Brillo) Sesak of Bradenville, she graduated from Derry Area Senior High School in 1966, where she was active in theatrical productions. She attended the University of Connecticut, earning the Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1970 and the Master of Arts degree in theatre in 1971. While completing coursework for the doctoral degree in theatre from Ohio State University, she served as associate editor of the research journal Theatre Studies. She accepted a position teaching and directing theatre at Heidelberg College in Tiffin, Ohio, leaving in the 1980s to assume the role of managing director of the Pittsburgh Playhouse with its three theatres and five live companies.
Restless, however, to realize an ambition to become a graphic artist and wanting to relocate to New England, she moved to Newburyport, Massachusetts, in the early 1990s. She bought a motorcycle, rented a beach cottage that had a sink hole in its backyard, took in a brave and cheeky cat named Sam, gathered a circle of friends that she would cherish all her life, and earned a certificate in commercial art, illustration and computer design from the local community college, after which she did design work for several newspapers.
Loving the rocky coastline of Maine, she moved to Camden in 1996, working as a graphic designer, becoming art director for the Farnsworth Art Museum in nearby Rockland in 1998. At the Farnsworth she designed the museum’s website, created event invitations, commemorative postal stamps, exhibition books and catalogues. She received many design awards for her work.
Loving Maine but not Maine winters, upon retirement from the Farnsworth in 2014, she moved with her cat Boris to Asheville, attracted by the city’s vibrant arts community, where she bought her first house, made new friends and continued design work for several clients.
She was predeceased by her brothers, John R. Sesak of Chula Vista, California, and Dennis M. Sesak of Glenwood, Maryland.
She is survived by her sister, Geraldine Sesak (Thomas) Branca of Cotuit, Massachusetts, and many dear cousins in the Latrobe, Pittsburgh and Southern California areas.
