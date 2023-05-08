Mary Margaret Sesak

Mary Margaret Sesak, 74, of Asheville, North Carolina, a former art director for the Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland, Maine, and a former manager of the Pittsburgh Playhouse, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, following a brief illness.

Daughter of the late John and Margaret (Brillo) Sesak of Bradenville, she graduated from Derry Area Senior High School in 1966, where she was active in theatrical productions. She attended the University of Connecticut, earning the Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1970 and the Master of Arts degree in theatre in 1971. While completing coursework for the doctoral degree in theatre from Ohio State University, she served as associate editor of the research journal Theatre Studies. She accepted a position teaching and directing theatre at Heidelberg College in Tiffin, Ohio, leaving in the 1980s to assume the role of managing director of the Pittsburgh Playhouse with its three theatres and five live companies.