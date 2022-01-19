Mary Margaret Hoffman Palek, 75, of Latrobe passed peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at South Florida Baptist Hospital, Plant City, Florida, with her sons by her side.
Born April 29, 1946, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Bernard W. and Cecelia C. (Mattock) Hoffman.
Mary Margaret was a member of St. Rose Church and its Rosary Altar Christian Mothers. For many years, she was on parish council and volunteered with parish festivals. She was a longtime Democratic Committee woman and worked elections for many years.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis X. Palek; three brothers, Bernard F., Richard W. and Charles T. “Bud” Hoffman Sr., and a brother-in-law, John Elder.
Mary Margaret is survived by two sons, Francis X. Palek IV and his wife, Dana, of Tampa, Florida, and Richard S. Palek and his wife, Janet, of Peters Township; her sister, Catherine “Kitty” Elder of Latrobe; a sister-in-law, Patricia Hoffman of Latrobe, and three grand-children, Kennedy Ann Palek, Madison Grace Palek and Benjamin Rose.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, in St. Rose Church.
Inurnment will follow at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Rose Church, 4969 Route 982, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to F.O. Eagles Aerie 3566, 1810 Front St., Valrico, FL 33594.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
