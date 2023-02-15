Mary MaDonna 'Donna' Latta

Mary MaDonna “Donna” Latta, 83, of Derry passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.

She was born May 20, 1939, in Derry, a daughter of the late Patrick “Patsy” and Marie Kathryn (Johnston) DeMalta.