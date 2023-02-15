Mary MaDonna “Donna” Latta, 83, of Derry passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born May 20, 1939, in Derry, a daughter of the late Patrick “Patsy” and Marie Kathryn (Johnston) DeMalta.
A member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church of Derry, Donna was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well as all the children she babysat through the years as her own. She was a very strong woman who lived a simple life without luxuries and looked mostly forward to family celebrations of special occasions such as family weddings, christenings, birthdays and family picnics. Her life was lived through her children and grandchildren’s achievements, which brought her so much joy and pride. She was present for every graduation, sports event and special occasion planned.
Football, old-time movies and TV shows, and spending time with her family pets Yoda, Riley, Chelsey, Oliver and Tucker were some of her favorite pastimes. She was known for her famous halupki, potato salad and apricot cake, which her family members would request for most family events. In her last few years, she fought tirelessly to stay healthy for the next event, especially the birth of her great-grandchildren without waiver. Her face would always light up when she received visits from her relatives and longtime friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her with love.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Latta; a son, John K. Latta; her son-in-law, Ron Shine, and a sister, Matilda “Teedie” Smith.
Donna is survived by her loving children, Sunny Shine, Bill Latta, George Latta (Lori) and Eric DeMalta (Diane); a daughter-in-law, Lois Latta; grandchildren, Holly Shine (Jess Rowen), Brandi Termin (Anthony), Aubrae, Nico and Cain Latta, Derek DeMalta (and family) and Heather Rice (and family); great-grandchildren, Winston Williamson and Julian Termin; sisters, Cass Neil (Bill) and Pep Weatherton (Dale); brother-in-law Dan Smith, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry, with interment to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.
