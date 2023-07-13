Mary M. Lopatich-Piecyk

Mary M. Lopatich-Piecyk passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, at her home with her husband, Tom Piecyk; their daughter, Rachel, and their future son-in-law, Jorge Burgos, by her side.

Born Jan. 10, 1960, in Latrobe, Mary was the daughter of the late John J. and Ann (Sopko) Lopatich and the loving sister of Anita Cox (Mark), Joe Lopatich (Betsy) and John S. Lopatich (Charlene). She is also survived by numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.