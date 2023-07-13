Mary M. Lopatich-Piecyk passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, at her home with her husband, Tom Piecyk; their daughter, Rachel, and their future son-in-law, Jorge Burgos, by her side.
Born Jan. 10, 1960, in Latrobe, Mary was the daughter of the late John J. and Ann (Sopko) Lopatich and the loving sister of Anita Cox (Mark), Joe Lopatich (Betsy) and John S. Lopatich (Charlene). She is also survived by numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Mary was a 1983 graduate of Duquesne University with a Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacy. After meeting her future husband, Tom, over Labor Day weekend at the Martinique Nightclub in Wildwood, New Jersey, and several months of long-distance dating, Mary moved to Tom’s hometown of Philadelphia. Tom was a Phillies fan, Mary was a Pirates fan … what could go wrong?
Once in Philadelphia, Mary took a pharmacy manager position at Rite Aid Corp. She treated her customers like family, until leaving the field to take care of her own, making trips from Philadelphia to Latrobe to help her brother and sister care for their parents.
Mary was a devoted wife and loving mother. For her, family always came first. She loved being involved in Rachel’s life, volunteering at her grade school and high school, visiting her at college (usually bringing bags of groceries and treats for Rachel and friends) and planning unique family day trips and vacations (like climbing all the lighthouses in New Jersey or driving to the Poconos for a pizza and sangria lunch). She found joy in the little things, like relaxing on the deck she and Tom built together, going for a drive to their favorite grocery store and watching the Phillies post-game show with Tom after a win.
Everyone who knew Mary was blessed by her cheerful attitude and her generous and thoughtful spirit. She will be forever missed.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, PA 19020. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Interment will be private.
In Mary’s memory, please consider donating to Phillies Charities Inc.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
