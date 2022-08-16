Mary M. Gonda Hays, 85, of Derry died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at her home.
She was born July 14, 1937, in Acme, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Roman) Gonda.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 11:00 am
Mary M. Gonda Hays, 85, of Derry died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at her home.
She was born July 14, 1937, in Acme, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Roman) Gonda.
Prior to retirement, Mary had worked at Latrobe Area Hospital and before that at Latrobe Country Club. She was Catholic by faith. Mary enjoyed shopping, game shows, doing crossword puzzles, cooking, and spending time with her great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence C. Hays Sr.; son, Lawrence C. Hays Jr.; a great-grandson, Hunter Hays; three brothers, Mike, John and Steven Gonda; an infant brother; three sisters, Helen Danko, Dolores Terhorst and Anna Hauser, and her lifelong friend, Winnie Muir.
Mary is survived by her one grandson, Joshua Hays and wife Jamie of Derry; three granddaughters; daughter-in-law, Joan Hays/Haase; 14 great-grandchildren; niece, Mary Ann Swartzlander, and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be private for the family.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331).
Online condolences may be made to merlinfuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.