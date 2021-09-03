Mary M. Biben Beatrice, 95, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Barnes Place, Derry Township.
Born March 8, 1926, in United, she was a daughter of the late Charles Biben and Dorothy Onoffrey Biben Forish.
Mary was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Beatrice; four brothers, George, Andrew, Paul and Charles Biben Jr., and a sister, Dorothy Wise.
Mary is survived by a sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Palinkas of Latrobe, and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Barnes Place and Amedysis Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Martin’s Cemetery, New Derry.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented