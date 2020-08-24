Mary Louise Short Reffo, 89, of Derry died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at her son’s home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 27, 1931, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Edward and Eva Baughman Short.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene P. Reffo Sr.; two sons, Edward M. Reffo and Eugene P. Reffo Jr.; a sister, Gail Moore, and two grandchildren, Kimberly Reffo and Crystal Diponte.
Mary was a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church of New Derry and the Rosary Altar Society.
She had formerly worked at Torrance State Hospital and the monastery at St. Vincent College. She loved to watch football, crocheting and reading.
She is survived by two sons, James A. Reffo and his wife, Donna, of Unity Township and Peter J. Reffo and his wife, Joyce, of Hillside; one daughter, Mary F. Morley and her husband, Philip, of Sharps Chapel, Tennessee; a brother, Edward Short Jr. (Marg) of Unity Township; a sister, Patricia Smith (Rick) of New Derry; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 1 p.m. Wednesday in St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery. St. Martin Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
