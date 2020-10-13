Mary Louise (Modena) Sciullo, 85, of Plum passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Sciullo; grandmother of the late Max Sciullo; loving mother of Joseph Sciullo, Jeffrey (Maureen) Sciullo, David (Regina) Sciullo, Steven (Colleen) Sciullo and Maria (Carmen) Shullo; sister of Lawrence (Karen) Modena and the late Aldo (late Teenie) Modena. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Mary Louise took special pride in her family and enjoyed spending time with and cooking for them.
Friends received 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Maurice L. Knee Ltd. Funeral Home, 7663 Saltsburg Road, Plum. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday in Our Lady of Joy Church of Holy Family Parish.
Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
