Mary Louise Caldwell

A graveside service will be held at the West Side District Cemetery 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, for Taft, California, resident Mary Louise Caldwell, 103, who died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Taft. Pastor John Getty will officiate at the service.

Mrs. Caldwell was born to R. Victor and Celia (Bates) Flowers April 24, 1919, in Latrobe.