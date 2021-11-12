Mary Louise Baran Guidice, 93, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
Born June 28, 1928, in Derry, she was a daughter of the late John M. and Mary M. (Revitsky) Baran.
Mary was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe, and volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul Society. She was a 1946 graduate of Derry Township High School and retired from Bell Telephone, Greensburg, in 1988.
Mary enjoyed playing cards, bowling, and Saturday night dancing with her husband, Michael, whom she married in 1949. Together, they loved jitterbugging to music of the Big Band era, especially Glenn Miller’s “In the Mood.” When she wasn’t doing the jitterbug, Mary loved country line dancing with her ladies’ group, “The Posse.”
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Michael P. Guidice, on Aug. 26, 2013; her daughter Marlene (Guidice) Brunozzi, on Nov. 27, 2020; a sister, Irene Sloan, and her brother, John A. Baran.
Mary is survived by her daughter Michele Guidice Wiesler and her husband, Mark, of Medina, Ohio; grandson, Dillon Wiesler; a son-in-law, Jim Brunozzi of Latrobe; a sister, Martha Soich of Greensburg; cousins Patti Holden, Lee Fumea and Debbie Levendusky, and many nieces, nephews and other cousins.
Family and friends will be received 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (877-272-6226, pancan.org) in memory of Mary’s daughter Marlene Brunozzi.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented