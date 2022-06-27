Mary Lou Shawley, 67, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Sept. 15, 1954, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Kenneth M. and Lucille M. (Kuhns) Kozar.
Mary Lou retired after 40 years as an LPN. She was a member of the Latrobe Eagles Ladies Auxiliary. Some of her favorite enjoyments in life were the Hallmark movie channel, reading, Candy Crush and most importantly family dinners.
Mary Lou is survived by two sons, Matt Yanits (Cassady Harris) of Blairsville and William Sam Shawley (Levi Smith) of Sidman; her brother, Kenneth John Kozar (Robin) of Latrobe; her sister, Susan Moore (James) of Crabtree; six grandchildren, Maggie, Julie, Abby, Matthew, Taylor and Alexis Yanits; two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Hazel Hill, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Dave Shawley, and a son, Mark Anthony Yanits.
Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, with the Rev. Jason Scheinberg officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
