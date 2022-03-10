Mary Lou Priviech Uschak, 89, of Derry passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Loyalhanna Senior Suites.
Born July 26, 1932, in Lloydsville, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Josephine (Kozuba) Priviech.
Mary Lou was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville, and was a member of the Jednota Lodge.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas S. Uschak; two brothers, Stephen Priviech and Robert Priviech, and two sisters, Margaret Evanichko and Elizabeth “Betty” Wayda.
Mary Lou is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey P. Uschak and his wife, Barbara, of Blairsville and James N. Uschak and his wife, Carrie, of Derry; daughter, Therese M. Meloy and her husband, Samuel, of Derry; five grandchildren, Shawn Meloy (Courtney), Nicholas Meloy (Brittany Funcheon), Katrina Uschak, Anna Uschak and Jessica Uschak; great-granddaughter, Harper, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend the Divine Liturgy 10 a.m. Friday in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Byzantine Cemetery, Bradenville.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.