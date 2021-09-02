Mary Lou Mitchell, 98, of Ligonier died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
She was born Oct. 2, 1922, in Ligonier, a daughter of the late Fowler and Besse (Hoon) Naugle.
Mary Lou was the longest living member of Covenant Presbyterian Church of Ligonier. She retired from the Ligonier Valley School District, where she had been a secretary.
She was a past president of the Junior Women’s Club of Ligonier, a past treasurer of the Pennsylvania Educational Secretary Association and a life member of the National Educational Secretary Association. For many years she volunteered for the Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of more than 49 years, Glenn E. Mitchell, and her sister, Martha Jane Naugle.
Mary Lou is survived by her loving daughters, Pamela Mitchell Stablein (William) of Ligonier and Cheryl L. Mitchell of Erie, and her grandson, Todd Stablein of Vail, Colorado.
Services at this time were private for her family with burial in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions are asked to be made to the Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 203, Ligonier, PA 15658.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
