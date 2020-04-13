Mary Lou (Larimer) Barnhart, 93, of Stahlstown passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, in the Bethlen Home.
She was born Feb. 26, 1927, in Stahlstown, a daughter of Earl and Sylvia Larimer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Herbert C. Barnhart, and sisters, Jean Pletcher and Dorothy Nelson.
She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, Stahlstown.
Mary Lou worked for more than 50 years at the Laurel Highlands Telephone Company.
Mary Lou is survived by her two children, Connie Beam and her husband, Ray, of Ligonier and Randy Barnhart and his wife, Mary, of Parker, Colorado; three grandsons, Matthew J. Beam and his wife, Jen, of Upper St. Clair, and Adam and Bryan Barnhart, both of Colorado; great-granddaughter, Annabelle, whom she adored, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary Lou’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Sharon Anderson, Dee Pritts and everyone at the Bethlen Home and Hospice for all their loving care.
Private interment will be held in the Stahlstown Cemetery, Cook Township.
A memorial service celebrating Mary Lou’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Ligonier.
