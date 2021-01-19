Mary Lou Johnson, 91, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at her home.
She was born June 15, 1929, in Fairfield Township, a daughter of the late Louis and Margaret (Caldwell) Yaney.
She attended the Ligonier United Methodist Church on the Diamond with her parents and siblings, the late Lucille Cantalamessa and Donald Dean Yaney. After graduating from Ligonier High School in 1947, Mary Lou moved to Washington, D.C., to work for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
In March of 1952, Charlie Boreo introduced Paul Mickey Johnson to Mary Lou on a blind date which both grudgingly attended. Charlie was best man at their wedding in May 1953. Kids followed: Teri Lee in 1955, Margaret Ruth Clancy in 1957, Paul Wesley in 1958 and Jeffrey Alan in 1963. The little house in Lawson Heights securely housed the Johnson family since 1960 and it’s where Mary Lou crossed over, surrounded by her family.
Mary Lou is survived by her devoted children, her seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She sends fond farewells to her family, extended family, adopted family, and beloved nieces, nephews, kind neighbors, old friends, and of course, her bowling buddies.
Services and interment will be private for her family. The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
