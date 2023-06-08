Mary Lou Campbell Hugus, 86, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Barnes Place in Latrobe (Derry Township).
She was born March 26, 1937, in Derry Township, a daughter of the late Guy R. and Margaret (McGinnis) Campbell.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly to mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 8, 2023 @ 6:45 am
Mary Lou Campbell Hugus, 86, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Barnes Place in Latrobe (Derry Township).
She was born March 26, 1937, in Derry Township, a daughter of the late Guy R. and Margaret (McGinnis) Campbell.
Prior to her retirement, Mary Lou was the owner and operator of Louanna’s Creations. She was a lifetime member of Latrobe United Presbyterian Church, where she coordinated many projects, served on committees and supported church festivals. She served as a team captain and participated in Relay for Life events for many years, supporting family and friends affected by cancer. She was an avid sports fan, cheering on the Pitt Panthers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Dallas Cowboys, and could always be found at her grandson’s baseball games. Mary Lou was also an excellent seamstress and crafter.
In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by two brothers, Harry W. and James W. Campbell, and two sisters, Kathryn H. Krall and Anna Ruth Koskey.
She is survived by two children, William S. Hugus (Amy) and Becky L. Hugus; two grandsons, William and Jonathan Hugus; a brother-in-law, William E. Krall, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mary Lou’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to her caregivers: Cheryl, Fran and Patsy, and the dedicated staff at Barnes Place and at Excela Health Hospice, part of Independence Health System, for the excellent, kind and compassionate care they provided.
Friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 9, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held Friday immediately following visitation at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with her pastor, the Rev. Ronald Durika, officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to Latrobe United Presbyterian Church, 340 Spring St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.