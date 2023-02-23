Mary Lezo, 94, of Whitney died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born in Unity Township, a daughter of the late Michael Brehun Sr. and Anna Shultz Brehun.
Mary was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Trauger. Mary’s priorities were God, church and family. She prayed the rosary daily and was a talented cook, gardener and homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Lezo, and her brothers, John, Michael, Paul and Harry Brehun.
She is survived by her daughter, Dolores Lezo; her son, John S. Lezo and wife Pamela; her sister, Helen Homulka, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity.
Panachida service will begin 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in the funeral home followed by Divine Liturgy to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Trauger, with the Rev. Paul-Alexander Shutt, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Mary Byzantine Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Township.
Parastas service will be held 4 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mary and John Lezo Jr. Scholarship Fund at St. Vincent College, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 4480 Route 981, Latrobe, PA 15650.
