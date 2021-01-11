Mary L. (Shemerl) Gratcar, 94, of Pipetown passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Born Aug. 4, 1926, in Johnstown, she was a daughter of the late Jerry and Mary (Marolt) Shemerl.
Mary was a member of St. Cecilia Church, Whitney. She loved to play bingo.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Gratcar; a daughter, M. Monica Smith; a brother, Jerry Shemerl, and a sister, Jean Melko.
Mary is survived by her son, Michael J. Gratcar and Debbie Avolio of Pipetown; her son-in-law, Bill Smith of Latrobe; one granddaughter, Stephanie Smith of Latrobe; one brother, Edward Shemerl of Ohio; two sisters, Alice Martincic of Ohio and Ellanore Belote of Florida, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Cecilia Church, 220 St. Cecilia Road, P.O. Box 80, Whitney, PA 15693.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
