Mary L. McInchok, 94, of Ligonier died peacefully Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Bethlen Home in Ligonier Township.
She was born May 7, 1927, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Dellavecchio) Laurenzio.
Mary was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church of Ligonier. She had retired from Latrobe Area Hospital as an LPN, having worked in CCU and ICU.
Reading, watching birds, doing puzzles and going for rides gave her great pleasure. Mary was very proud and loving of her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John M. “Butch” McInchok Sr., and her son, John M. McInchok Jr.
Surviving are her daughters, Nancy Hauger (Larry) of Johnstown and Michele “Mickey” Clark of Ligonier; daughter-in-law, Debra Boyd McInchok of Ligonier; her sisters, Theresa Snodgrass of Derry and Jean Rellick (Pete) of Blairsville; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Private burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.