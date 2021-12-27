Mary L. Kelly Vincze, 79, of Latrobe (Unity Township) passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born Nov. 5, 1942, in Greensburg, to the late Joseph L. and Myrtle Pearl (Ellwood) Kelly.
Mary was a homemaker who loved baking, shopping, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed traveling; Las Vegas was a favorite destination of hers.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Zackary Waugaman; four brothers, and three sisters.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Raymond Vincze; three children, Anthony Vincze (Tracy), Durae Vincze and Gerri Waugaman (Eric); five grandchildren, Kristy, Stephanie, Angelina, Jamill and Jordyn; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Dora Kelly, and a brother, James Kelly (Darlene).
A private memorial service for the family was held at P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, (724-668-2248) with the Rev. Dr. Chris Livermore officiating.
To send condolences, please visit www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.
