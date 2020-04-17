Mary L. Badstibner (Lynch), 87, of Euclid, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
She was born March 13, 1933, in Latrobe, to the late Rudolph and Gertrude Lynch.
Mary was the sister of the late Nancy Kent and Rudolph Jr.
She was the beloved wife of Donald J. (Jay) for 63 years; loving mother of Lynn (husband Mark) Cooperrider of Highland Heights, Ohio, and Jill (husband Joe) Williams of California; dear grandmother of Nicole Cooperrider of Cleveland, Ohio, and aunt of John (wife Lisa Yeskey) Kent of Port St. Lucie, Florida. She was also a sister-in-law, aunt and friend of many.
Mary graduated with honors from Carnegie Institute of Technology, Pittsburgh, where she served as president of her sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma, and participated in intramural sports.
As a 60-year resident of Euclid, Mary was active in PTA, Girl Scouts, AAUW, CPRC (now Pet Pals), Meals on Wheels and Fred’s Club, and she worked the polls on election days. Her hobbies included sewing, bowling, bridge, gardening and rescuing dogs.
The family would like to thank her friends, especially Mary Jane, and relatives for visits, flowers, gifts, cards and prayers in the past two years. Also, the caregivers at The Slovene Home and Hospice are appreciated for their loving care.
Services will be private with burial in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Donations may be made to The Slovene Home, 18621 Neff Road, Cleveland, OH 44119, Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192, or Euclid Pet Pals, c/o Euclid Animal Shelter, 25100 Lakeland Blvd., Euclid, OH 44132.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Jakubs & Son Funeral Home, Cleveland, Ohio.
