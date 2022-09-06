Mary Kathryn Graham, 75, of Pleasant Unity passed away Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, with all her family at her bedside at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital after a brief battle with lung cancer.
Mary Kay was the first born child of the late Jack O’Neil Gray and Elizabeth Jeannette Meyer Gray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Jon Gray.
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Jack Austraw Graham; her four children, Jacquelyn Marie Graham (Adam Pawlik) of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Jon Albert Graham (Lori Ticherich) of Greensburg, Jennifer Rose (Ken) Hawk of Robinson Township and Jessica Jo (Mark) Ciufo of Wexford. Mary Kay adored her five grandchildren, Kaitlynn Elizabeth Hawk, Olivia Rose Hawk, Evelyn Mae Graham, Leo John Ciufo and Aria Kathryn Ciufo. She is also survived by three sisters, Jean Marie Gray (Ed) Ploskonka of Vonore, Tennessee, Beth Ann Gray (John) Bowell of Cypress, Texas, and Barbara Jo Gray (Robin) Whitlock of Weirsdale, Florida, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mary Kay was born June 30, 1947, in Meadville, and in her early years lived in Badger, Wisconsin, Wilkinsburg, Hartford Manor in Irwin, Greenridge in Hempfield Township and Oakland in Pittsburgh before marrying and living the next 51 years in Pleasant Unity.
Upon graduating from St. Peter’s High School in McKeesport, she began working as the operating room scheduler for six years then became a stay-at-home mom until all her children were in school. She worked part time for 11 years at Mary Ann’s Uniform Shop in Greengate Mall. Mary Kay also served many years on the election board at the Pleasant Unity voting precinct. She loved butterflies, flowers and tending to her flower garden at home. She enjoyed spending the last 23 winters in Florida, going on many cruises and camping trips as well as college football games, including Notre Dame, the USMA and Syracuse. She also enjoyed hosting the annual Thanksgiving gathering for as many as 30 family members. Mary Kay was a devout Catholic and regularly attended Mass at St. Florian Church in United until COVID-19.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Lace, Dr. Syed Haider and the team at Excela Health Latrobe ICU.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to contribute to a memorial for Mary Kay, please donate to St. Florian Church, P.O. Box 187, United, PA 15689.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, with viewing from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Prayers will begin 9:30 a.m. Thursday followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Florian Catholic Church with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
