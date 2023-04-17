Mary K. Steiner

Our dear mother, Mary Katherine Steiner, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the age of 76.

Born Sept. 24, 1946, she was a loving, thoughtful and proud wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Mary was loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Many will remember her as a strong, courageous and resilient woman who overcame many challenges throughout her lifetime, and served as an inspiration and pillar of strength to those who knew her. She loved shopping, football, book clubs and bridge, and vacationing in Myrtle Beach. She grew up in Jeannette, graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, served as a math teacher and tutor, and resided in Greensburg.