Mary K. Steiner

Our dear mother, Mary Katherine Steiner, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the age of 76.
Born Sept. 24, 1946, she was a loving, thoughtful and proud wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Mary was loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Many will remember her as a strong, courageous and resilient woman who overcame many challenges throughout her lifetime, and served as an inspiration and pillar of strength to those who knew her. She loved shopping, football, book clubs and bridge, and vacationing in Myrtle Beach. She grew up in Jeannette, graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, served as a math teacher and tutor, and resided in Greensburg.
Preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Karl Knechtel, and brother Gary Knechtel, she is survived by her loving husband, Robert Steiner Jr.; her daughter, Erin Broekhuysen and husband Johan Broekhuysen; her son, Brian Steiner and wife Cortney Steiner, and two grand-daughters, Elliott Rose Steiner and Grace Lynn Steiner, as well as her brothers Robert Knechtel and his wife, Kathleen Knechtel, Rick Knechtel and wife Judy Knechtel, and Jim Knechtel and wife Beth Knechtel.
A gathering to celebrate her life will take place 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Ligonier Country Club, Route 711 and South Country Club Road, Ligonier, PA 15658.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
