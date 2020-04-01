Mary Julianne “Judy” (Allen) Kusbit passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, in Latrobe. She was 87 years old.
Judy was born Nov. 16, 1932, to Hugh and Grace Allen in Butler.
She was a proud graduate of the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and spent many years working as a registered nurse. Judy was a longtime member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, and in her more than 50 years as a resident of Latrobe, served as a substitute nurse for the Greater Latrobe School District and volunteered with 4-H and at the St. Vincent Gristmill.
She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings, Hugh “Jump” Allen, Jim Allen, Tom Allen, Nancy Allen Dargay and Grace Allen Pruckner.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, Walter Kusbit, of Latrobe; four children, Charlie (Marianne) Kusbit, Patty (Mark) Pilarski, Bob (Diane) Kusbit and Carolyn (Paul) Dunn; 10 grandchildren, Mike Kusbit, Lizzie (Alex) Plunkett, Bob Kusbit, Tyler (Annie) Pilarski, Alexa Pilarski, Cooper Kusbit, Grace Kusbit, Ally Bair, Olivia Dunn and Katherine Dunn; one great-grandchild, Rose Patricia Pilarski, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, visitation and services will be private for Judy’s family. Private interment will be in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation, One Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
