Mary Janet Hudson, 66, of Greensburg died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the home of her sister, Anne Hudson Bush of Greensburg.
She was born Feb. 3, 1954, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Clyde B. and Grace Margaret Moist Hudson.
Janet graduated from Greensburg Salem High School in 1972 and was a summa cum laude graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan College in 1976.
Upon graduation, she became the children’s librarian at Ligonier Valley Library. She became head librarian the following year. During her tenure, Janet supervised several major renovations and introduced many new programs and classes. She retired in 2020 after 44 years.
She had been a member of the Rotary Club of Ligonier and DAR. Janet enjoyed reading, traveling, all things dealing with the Civil War, especially Gettysburg, creative arts, nature and the out of doors.
A private committal service will be officiated by Pastor Frank Podolinski. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the Ligonier Valley Library, 120 W. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658, or to Excela Home Care and Hospice, 501 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Commented