Mary Jane Wakefield

Mary Jane Wakefield, 91, of Baldwin passed away Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

Beloved wife of nearly 50 years to Robert E. Wakefield; loving mother of Lynetta (Robert) Sokol of Pittsburgh and the late Ronald Wakefield, formerly of Eighty-Four; cherished grandmother of Joy (Peter) Bosetti; great-grandmother of Vincent and twins Caleb and Joshua; step-grandmother of Teri Crawford; step-great-grandmother of Leah Crawford and Joey Anderson; daughter of the late Alex and Mary Ellen (Seigh) West of West Bolivar; sister of the late Florence Irene Gibson, Dorothy Alice, Donald Eugene and William Glen West. Also survived by her beloved sister-in-law, Mitzi West of Tucson, Arizona, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.