Mary Jane Wakefield, 91, of Baldwin passed away Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Beloved wife of nearly 50 years to Robert E. Wakefield; loving mother of Lynetta (Robert) Sokol of Pittsburgh and the late Ronald Wakefield, formerly of Eighty-Four; cherished grandmother of Joy (Peter) Bosetti; great-grandmother of Vincent and twins Caleb and Joshua; step-grandmother of Teri Crawford; step-great-grandmother of Leah Crawford and Joey Anderson; daughter of the late Alex and Mary Ellen (Seigh) West of West Bolivar; sister of the late Florence Irene Gibson, Dorothy Alice, Donald Eugene and William Glen West. Also survived by her beloved sister-in-law, Mitzi West of Tucson, Arizona, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
Jane, as many people called her, was extremely proud of her granddaughter and great-grandchildren and their accomplishments. She was a very active member of the Willing Workers class at West Bolivar Church of Christ for many years before moving to the Pittsburgh suburb of Baldwin Borough, to live with Lyn and Bob. She then joined and attended the Brentwood Presbyterian Church until her passing. Mary Jane was an avid reader of Amish fiction and greatly enjoyed watching the birds on the deck. She enjoyed crocheting and crafts of any kind until her hands were crippled with arthritis. She was also a devoted fan of the Game Show network — she enjoyed them all!
Friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, in John F. Slater Funeral Home Inc., (412-881-4100) 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227, where funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary Jane’s name to Brentwood Food Pantry, 3725 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227.
