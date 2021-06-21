Mary Jane Shaw, 87, of Ligonier died Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Feb. 7, 1934, in Fairfield Township, a daughter of the late John F. and Dorothy (Horner) Berkey.
A lifetime member of Waterford United Methodist Church and former choir director, she had worked as a secretary for Fagan & Co. Mary Jane was a past regent for the Fort Ligonier DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution), was the first “Diamond Bride” in 1958 and was an avid reader.
In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Shaw, on Aug. 28, 2020; four brothers, John H. “Jack,” Edward, Richard “Dick” and David Berkey, and two sisters, Vera Alice Stuft and Evelyn Shirey.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin Shaw of Ligonier; her two sons, Eric Shaw (Jan) of Rector and Patrick Shaw of Mobile, Alabama; her sister Dorothy Moore of Scottdale; five grandchildren, Caitlin Shaw (Hassib Hussein), Ian Shaw, Emma Hunt, Jeffrey Hunt Jr. and Padraig Hunt, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday in Waterford United Methodist Church. (Everyone please go directly to the church).
Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.