Mary Jane Hayden, 94, of Youngstown passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born June 3, 1925, in Ligonier, a daughter of the late Harry Oscar and Sarah Mae (Grove) Smith.
Prior to retirement, Mary Jane was employed as a nurse’s aide at Latrobe Area Hospital. She was a charter member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Unity Township, where she formerly taught Sunday School and was a member of the Women’s Circle of the church. She was also an avid bowler.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob Francis Hayden, in 1992; a son-in-law, David Kelley, and three sisters, Joan Filmore, Susan Laird and Estella Mae Matlack.
Mary Jane is survived by her children, Shirley Kelley, Sarah Jane Hayden and H. Joseph Hayden (Pat); grandchildren, Jennifer Brewer (Jeff), Matthew Kelley (Ramie), Scott Hayden (Daneen), Desiree Dwyer (Mike), Joseph Hayden and Rebecca DeFebo (Danny); great-grandchildren, Zachary (Tara), Hannah, Kyle, Kamron, Connor, Max, Alicia, Corina, Jay, Daniel, Jordyn and Olivia; great-great-granddaughter, Aubrey; step-grand-children, Cody, Chelsea, Jordon, Josh, Brandon (fiancée Katie), Gracie, Adalyn, Anna and Alex; four sisters, Sarah Mildred Stanko, Barbara Salandro, Donna Poche and Kathryn McDowell, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary Jane’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses at the Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, 5th Floor 2 East, and Excela Health Hospice (especially Lois Wozny) for the compassionate care she was given.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1325 Mission Road, Latrobe, PA 15650, with her pastor, the Rev. William Schaefer, officiating.
Everyone please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com
