Mary H. Billings, 81, of Arlington, Virginia, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
She was born March 10, 1940, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Andrew and Helen (Sagan) Sopko.
Prior to retirement, Mary was employed by the U.S. State Department in Washington, D.C.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Peterson Donahue, and two brothers, Charles and Andrew Sopko.
She is survived by a sister, Catherine J. Sopko of Arlington, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be private.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
