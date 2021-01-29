Mary Gill Moran, beloved wife of the late Dr. Thomas Wesley Moran Jr., formerly of Latrobe, died peacefully in her sleep the evening of Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at her private residence at Abbey Delray North, Delray Beach, Florida.
Born May 2, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Clarice Powell and James Presley Gill. Mary was first educated at The Ogontz School; this elite and prestigious school was more formally known as The Ogontz School for Young Ladies. A prominent force in female education, the school’s alumni included numerous luminaries such as Amelia Earhart.
Known for her natural gift as a painter, Mary went on to be become a student at the competitive School of the Museum of Fine Arts (SMFA), Boston. She and her family moved back to Latrobe after a five-year sojourn in Boston, where her husband interned at Mass General Hospital. An active participant in the Latrobe community, often traveling with her husband and family, Mary enjoyed memberships at Latrobe Country Club, the Rolling Rock Club, Laurel Valley Golf Club, Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Florida, and in her later years, at the St. Andrews Club in Delray Beach, Florida.
Gifted in the arts of watercolor and oil painting, her subject matter was wide and approached every time with discernable skill. She was also a gifted needle-pointer and avid golfer in her day. Mary kept in close contact with a wide range of friends dating from her grade school years, and was known for her loyalty, charm and delightful humor. Intellectually quick, honest and fun to be around, she played bridge, canasta and card games in her late years at the St. Andrews Club and Abbey Delray North. Her social graces and style were a signature with friends and others. She was a lady in the true sense of the word and independent in spirit.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Marigil Moran Walsh of Jupiter, Florida, Julia Moran Graham of Stamford, Connecticut, a son, Thomas W. Moran III of Orlando, Florida, and a grandson. James Wesley Hawke Graham of New Canaan, Connecticut.
Mary will be buried next to her husband in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Unity Chapel. Checks payable to Unity Chapel may be mailed to Unity Chapel, c/o Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 428 Main St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
