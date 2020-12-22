Mary Gertrude 'Trudy' Mucci

Mary Gertrude (Falat) “Trudy” Mucci, 86, of Greensburg passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Nov. 29, 1934, a daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Pavlik) Falat.
Everyone who knew Trudy and Joe Mucci could see they were a “match made in Heaven.” Those same people also knew they were the love of each other’s eyes and were inseparable. Their lives and love were a true modern-day fairy tale story. “Coach Joe” readily acknowledged he could have never attained the great success he had in life without his No. 1 assistant coach by his side. Sadly, less than three weeks from Joe’s death, Trudy left this earth to once again be reunited with Joe and the Lord God in Heaven.
Trudy, like Joe, was born in Bradenville, attended Bradenville grade school and graduated from Derry Township High School. Trudy graduated as the valedictorian of her senior class in 1952 and then went on to attain her RN degree from the Latrobe School of Nursing in 1955. On June 16, 1956, 64-and-a-half years ago, Joe and Trudy were married in St. Rose Roman Catholic Church. Soon after, they quickly started a family, having five children over the next eight years. As Joe continued on his Hall of Fame coaching career, Trudy maintained the home front, proudly assuming her role as wife and mother to her husband and five growing children. She eventually became a school nurse at Hempfield Area School District, overseeing the care of students at Bovard Elementary, Maxwell Elementary, Greensburg Central Catholic High School and Clelian Heights School, for which she always kept a special place in her heart. In addition, while the kids were growing up and while she was working, Trudy continued her studies and obtained her master’s degree in education from The California State College of Pennsylvania. The five children eventually married and had 13 grandchildren and currently six great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her five children, Michelle Lambie (Michael), Joseph Mucci (Kristen), Douglas M. Mucci (Marie), Jeffrey Mucci (Helen) and Christopher Mucci; 13 grandchildren, Michael Lambie (Ann Marie), Meghan Sawdon (Brad), Marshall Lambie (Nour), Matthew J. Mucci, Andrew N. Mucci (Caroline), Christopher M. Mucci, Faith E. Mucci, Nikolas J. Mucci, Anna C. Mucci, Francesca M. Mucci, Enrico G. Mucci, Augustine G. Mucci and Avianna G. Mucci; six great-grandchildren, Logan, Madeleine and Jamilah Lambie, and Charlotte, Jack and Annie Sawdon; three sisters, Peg Siko (Paul), Jane Lechman (John) and Nancy Bills (Bob), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Trudy was intelligent, quiet, kind, compassionate, giving, patient, forgiving and loving. Her legacy was her love .... her love for her Catholic faith, her love for her husband, her love for her children, her love for her grandchildren and her love for her great-grandchildren.
The Mucci family would like to express a special and heartfelt “thank you” to Lisa Haines and the Promise Care Hospice program, Helen Mucci and all of the private caregivers that took care of Trudy and Joe over the past several months.
Because of the current pandemic, private committal and entombment with her family will take place in in the Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. All will be welcome to a memorial Mass and life celebration for her and her husband, Joe, to be held at a later date after restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, tax deductible memorial contributions can be made to the Clelian Heights School and mailed to: Clelian Heights Inc., Mission Advancement Office, 135 Clelian Heights School, Greensburg, PA 15601-6665 or donate online at www.clelianheights.org.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented