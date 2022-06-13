Mary F. Piper, 87, of Derry died Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
She was born March 24, 1935, in Derry, a daughter of the late Raymond C. and Evelina (Hofmann) Chamberlain.
Mary was a member of the Derry First United Methodist Church; a 1953 graduate of Derry Borough High School; a retired employee of Derry Area School District, where she had worked as a cook, and a retired member of the Derry Volunteer Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin W. Piper Jr.; a son, Gary Alan Piper; a daughter-in-law, Carolyn Piper; three sisters, Eleanor Sisak, Clara Ross and Evelyn Geckle, and six brothers, Charles W., Frederick, Raymond Jr., Edgar, Jay W. and Richard Chamberlain.
She is survived by her three sons, Raymond Alvin Piper (Sharon) of Jenison, Michigan, Kevin Allen and Scott Andrew Piper, both of Derry, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
