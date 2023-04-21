Mary Esther Shaulis Will, 91, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Feb. 19, 1932, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Wesley and Esther (Stahl) Shaulis.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, James E. Will Sr.; her children, Peggy Ann Patrick of Derry, Catherine L. Will of Baltimore, Paul W. Will of Sharon and Brian K. Will of Bradenville; a very special nephew/son, Herbie Will; grandchildren, Christopher Patrick (Jessica) of Hollidaysburg, John E. “LJ” Patrick (Kimberly) of Derry, Jason Patrick (Patricia) of Whitney, Johann D. Will of Baltimore and Shawnte E. Bell of Baltimore; nine great-grandchildren, Ashley Langer (Garrett), Amanda Patrick (Ryan), Allison Patrick, Brody Patrick (Katerina), Kayleigh Patrick, Jerry Patrick, Hannah Carmichael (Dave), Vanessa McMichael and Johann D. Will Jr., and two great-great-grandchildren, Amery and Silas.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her oldest son, James E. Will Jr.; a grandson, Bruce Will, and her siblings, Naomi VanSickle, Lawrence Shaulis, Forrest Shaulis, Ruth Windisch, Ruby Harmon and Harmon Shaulis.
Mary worked at several places throughout her life and had retired from Torrance State Hospital. She loved to garden, cook and can vegetables and fruits. Jim and Mary attended many bluegrass and country music festivals both locally and out of the area with a group of long-standing friends.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, April 24.
Interment will follow in Bethel Church Cemetery, Cook Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
