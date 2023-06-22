Mary Ellen Ridilla, 70, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born Dec. 9, 1952, a daughter of the late George and Louise (Grabiak) Poponick.
Ellen is survived by her husband of 51 years, Clifford Ridilla Sr.; her children: Dr. Jennifer Douglas (Bill), Clifford Ridilla Jr. (Tracy) and Kevin Ridilla (Kristy); her grandchildren: Emma Shaulis, Jacob Shaulis, Katie Scott, Luke Ridilla, Lily Ridilla, Ben Ridilla and Jack Ridilla; her brother Ed Poponick (Lisa), and her sisters, Kathy Duffus (Ted), Patty Littlejohn (Tommy) and Andrea Hill (Bob).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a baby brother, George.
Ellen graduated from Greater Latrobe Senior High School in 1970, earned her associate degree in nursing from Westmoreland County Community College in 1984 and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Carlow College in 1996. She spent most of her nursing career as a hospice nurse for Latrobe Hospital, then worked as a hospice administrator for Bethlen Home. After retiring, she worked part time for Critchfield Specialty Care.
Ellen was a talented painter, and her work was displayed and sold at Latrobe Art Center, where she will be surely missed. She loved spending winters by the ocean in Florida. She loved to travel, and she and Cliff were blessed to travel the world and ride motorcycles through just about every state and Canada. Most of all, she enjoyed time with her family, especially Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter when she would cook delicious foods and Ukrainian dishes that her family will continue to prepare in her honor.
Upon her arrival in heaven, we are quite sure she will be greeted by her family and friends who have preceded her in death as well as the hundreds of hospice patients that she has helped along on their journeys.
Mary Ellen’s family would like to thank all of the amazing people at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and Independence Health System Excela Health Hospice who have provided care to Ellen.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, June 26, in St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 220 St. Cecilia Road, Whitney, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Entombment will follow in the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ellen’s memory may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. (Mail to Development Office, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232).
