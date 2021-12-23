Mary Ellen Rayner Cline of Latrobe passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
She was born May 23, 1926, the daughter of Earl and Polly Rayner in Dewey, Oklahoma. She married the love of her life, Francis M. Cline of Latrobe, in 1947.
The union of Mary Ellen and Frank was a love at first sight story during World War II. The legend goes that Frank was on R&R in Kansas. She was taken by her brother (since she was too young) to the Victory Club in Kansas City, where Frank walked into the room, saw her and said, “that’s the girl I’m going to marry.” He reportedly mailed a letter, a ring and a train ticket to her father, asking for her hand in marriage. She took the train to Latrobe from her ranch in Oklahoma and married the man of her dreams, at 19, without benefit of the attendance of any family members.
Throughout her life, she provided a wonderful home for her husband and children. She loved to make elaborate holiday dinners for the entire family and did so well into her 80s.
She was also an amazing seamstress, outfitting entire wedding parties, designing prom gowns for many of her daughters’ friends, making cheerleading uniforms for the entire Latrobe High School squad and creating beautiful outfits for women in Latrobe and beyond.
She was also a beautiful artist, a creator, an upholsterer, keeper of family history, and family photographer.
She was preceded in death by Frank, her husband of 72 years; Anita Lynn, her beloved daughter; Christopher, her best buddy and grandson, and Quinn, her sweet little great-granddaughter. She was also preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, J.D, Harley, Elnor and Forest.
She leaves behind four children, Patti St. Clair of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, Barbara Waxenfelter (Tim) of Crescent, Allegheny County, Mark Cline (Kathie) of Sea Cliff, New York, and Jeffrey Cline (Toni) of Wilmington, North Carolina; 10 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her “extra daughter” and special caregiver, Jenny Magana.
Our heartfelt thanks not only to Jenny, who was with her for six years, but also to the wonderful staff at Oak Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Hempfield Township, where she spent her last few days.
Family and friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Monday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. Sharon Waltenbaugh officiating.
Interment will be private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
