Mary Ellen Palmer, 95, of Markleysburg, Fayette County, (formerly of Latrobe) passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Henry Clay Villa, Markleysburg.
Born April 2, 1924, in Derry, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Susan M. (Showley) Gray.
A Christian by faith, Mary was a kind and gentle person who made the world a better place with her presence.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Andrew N. Gray and John F. Gray.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Visitation was 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral service was held 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, in the funeral home.
Burial was in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
